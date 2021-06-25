Daytonans continue to celebrate Juneteenth

June 19 marks the day when Union troops under the command of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to find Black men, women, and children still in bondage months after the Confederacy’s surrender and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
It took 30 months for news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. It took less than half that time for legislation commemorating that day, known as Juneteenth, to make it to President Joe Biden’s desk. He signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act last week after the bill passed rapidly through both chambers of Congress.
Daytonans, who have celebrated Juneteenth for years, took time out at City Hall to remember.
