Deadline to apply for help from Ian is quickly approaching

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and/or physical property disaster
loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) stemming from Hurricane Ian is Thursday, Jan. 12.
Homeowners, renters, businessowners, homeowners associations and most private nonprofit organizations that have insurance should first file a claim with their insurance company; however, residents are encouraged to still apply for assistance and loans while they await the insurance company’s decision.
FEMA applications may be submitted online at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362.
Residents seeking a loan through the SBA must first register with FEMA using the above information. Once registered with FEMA, an SBA loan application may be found at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/. For additional information about SBA loans, call 800-659-2955 or email mdisastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Residents may also apply for and register for FEMA assistance and SBA loans at the Disaster Recovery Center at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.
For those who were impacted by both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, separate applications must be submitted for each storm.
Additional deadlines for disaster-related applications are:
Feb. 13: Hurricane Nicole FEMA and SBA Physical Property Damage Loans
June 29: Hurricane Ian SBA Economic Injury Loans (businesses and most private nonprofit organizations)
Sept. 13: Hurricane Nicole SBA Economic Injury Loans (businesses and most private nonprofit organizations)
