DeBary football team honors teammate diagnosed with leukemia

A DeBary youth football team is honoring one of their teammates currently undergoing treatment for leukemia. The Flamethrowers unveiled a tribute to teammate Boyd Wyatt at a football game on April 23 at Rob Sullivan Park in DeBary, adding the words “Bode Strong” to the back of their jerseys.
Halfway through the season, 7-yearold Bode had to cut his season short after being diagnosed with leukemia. Bode’s father was also a part of the Flamethrowers, coaching during the first half of the season.
In honor of Bode, the entire team of second and third graders, along with their two coaches, wore jerseys with the orange leukemia ribbon and Bode’s name written on the back.
Although Bode will not be able to finish this season with his teammates, the boys and girls that shared the football field with him earlier this year will continue to remember Bode and raise awareness for those battling leukemia.
Flag football is one of the competitive DeBary Parks and Recreation youth program for children in kindergarten through ninth grade. Leagues are divided into four groups divided by grade. The season begins in late February and runs through May 13.
Bode’s family set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money during his treatment.
To help support Bode visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ help-hulk-smash-leukemia?qid=- 339faf34dcdb8891af02d7e11db8a425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.