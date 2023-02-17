Black History Month campaign honoring area leaders will remain up through March.
Daytona Beach’s Black History Month banners went up earlier this month and DeLand will follow suit next week.
In DeLand, community advocates, religious leaders and educators are among those to be honored during the annual DeLand Downtown Historical Banner campaign for their contributions to the community.
The banners will be displayed on Woodland Boulevard from Howry Avenue to Ohio Avenue beginning on Monday, Feb. 19 through March.
“This started as an initiative to recognize those who have paved the way for minorities in Volusia County and particularly in DeLand. It is a tremendous program that highlights those in the community who may not normally be recognized but have contributed so much,” said Mario Davis, executive director of Greater Union Life Center.
Greater Union Life Center is a church organization in DeLand that spearheads the program.
The honorees
This year’s honorees are: Rev. Kevin Caine (community advocate); Claudette Odom (educator); Larry Howard (community advocate); Dr. Stephanie Pasley-Henry (educator); Dr. Jefferson Pendleton (youth advocate); Clarence “Junior” Goosby, Jr. (community advocate); Bishop James and Mother Francis Darby (religious leaders); Bishop Eugene Collier (religious leader); Retired Lt. Col. Milton D. Corley, Sr. and Rutha Corley (community advocates); William “Crane” and Ethel Thomas (community advocates); Rev. Wendell Raulerson (religious leader); Willie Hill (youth advocate); Darryl “Deke” Harris (youth advocate); Charles Allen “Chuck” Cusack, Jr. (educator); Retired Lt. Col. Raymond E. Strothel (community advocate); and John W. Lee (law enforcement).
“Like every year, this is a group of individuals that not everyone knows what they have done in the community. This year we have a lot of younger people who are doing things right now. With this group we are happy that it’s so diverse and a unique crowd of individuals,’’ Davis explained.
This is the sixth year of the program in DeLand. The endeavor has spread to other local municipalities, including Lake Helen, Deltona and Daytona Beach.
“We’ve been able to implement this tremendous program to recognize those who made great contributions to our community. We’ve been able to help other municipalities also create this program. We are pleased with the outcome and the growth,’’ Davis related.
Almost didn’t happen
This year, the event almost didn’t happen. The banners usually go up at the start of February and remain up the entire month.
“Historically we’ve offset the cost of the banner program with reserved funds from MLK festivities. This year the support was down but in the final hour the City of DeLand and Advent Health stepped in for the banners to be done and expedited the process. The city has also agreed to extend the time for them being displayed,” Davis said.
Sponsors in DeLand are the Greater Union Life Center, the City of DeLand, Advent Health, Mainstreet Community Bank and Turn-Key Designs, LLC.
There are also plans to honor the honorees and their families at a DeLand City Commission meeting and Volusia County Council meeting in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.