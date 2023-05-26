A Memorial Day program will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Veterans Park and Gardens in Bill Dreggors Park, 230 North Stone St., DeLand.
It will be the 102nd year honoring America’s fallen heroes at Dreggors Park. Atteendes can visit the Wall of honor, which highlights local heroes.
The DeLand Memorial Hospital and Veterans Museum also will be available for the viewing of military collections.
Daytona Beach
A Memorial Day service is scheduled at noon at 1013 Veterans Court. It is hosted by VFW Post 1590.
Ormond Beach
The Ormond Beach Memorial Day Remembrance Service will take place on Monday at 9 a.m. in Rockefeller Gardens, 26 Riverside Drive. Parking is free at The Casements, 25 Riverside Drive.
Ponce Inlet
A Ponce Inlet Memorial Day service will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial at Davies Lighthouse Park, 4931 S. Peninsula Drive. It will be presented from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday by the Ponce Inlet Veteran’s Memorial Association.
