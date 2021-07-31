Delgado resigns city seat; buys home outside of zone he represents

Daytona Beach Commissioner Aaron Delgado, who represents the city’s Zone 2, has announced his resignation from the position.
In a letter dated July 26 and re- leased to the public by the city on Tuesday, Delgado said the reason for his resignation is due to his Halifax Avenue home being sold and the purchase of a “dream house” outside of the zone he represents.
Zone 2 encompasses the northern end of the city’s beachside, the Seabreeze corridor and the area around Mason Avenue and Nova Road.
First elected in 2016
In the letter, he offered to “step down now’’ or wait until a replacement is chosen.
“I have always been a ‘fighter’ and consider myself a ‘hard worker,’ so it is not in my nature to leave early. However, the City, its citizens and its work is more important than what I believe about myself. Therefore, I offer my resignation to the People, the City Manager, the Mayor and the Commission,’’ he stated in the letter.
“I am happy to continue to serve until a replacement is chosen or I can step down now. In that, I will be guided by the City Attorney, the Commission and the public. I will attend the next city commission meeting on August 4, 2021 and formally step down at that time,’’ he added.
Delgado, an attorney, was first elected in 2016 and was re-elected to a four-year term in November 2020.
Cited transparency and honesty
Delgado said he had considered staying in one of his other properties located in Zone 2. His new home is located in Ormond Beach.
“While I maintain several properties in Zone 2, Daytona Beach which qualify as residences, my family is where my heart is and where I truly reside. I had hoped to complete my term or at least make it until the next election was scheduled in order to avoid a special election; I am not seeking re election to Zone 2, Daytona Beach City Commissioner,” he wrote.
“I value transparency and honesty — because it is up to my fellow commissioners to ‘investigate’ and determine if I maintain a residence (and then to debate the meaning of the term), there could be an appearance of special treatment or political gamesmanship,” he wrote. “I wish to avoid that too because I want to increase confidence in our local government, not call it into question,” he wrote.
Special election required
In a statement from the city on July 27, City Manager Deric C. Feacher thanked Delgado for his service.
“We truly thank Commissioner Delgado for his service to the citizens of Daytona Beach and we know his law practice will continue to be a thriving business on Seabreeze as we work to improve that corridor,” Feacher said.
According to the city’s charter, a special election must be held to fill the vacant seat. Details of the special election will be discussed at the Aug. 4 city commission meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.