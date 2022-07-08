Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts drive-through luncheon for seniors

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority honored senior citizens in the community and surrounding areas with a drive-through luncheon on June 18.
The event was held at the Center for Civic Engagement on the campus of Bethune-Cookman University. The theme of the luncheon was, “Our Kings and Queens - We Celebrate and Honor You in 2022.’’
The luncheon is one of the many ways the sorority gives back to the community for the contributions and support given to them over the years. Dianne Ross was the chairperson of the event and Janice Walton was co-chairperson. Paula Reed is the sorority’s president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.