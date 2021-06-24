Deltas making public service moves

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has been busy lately, celebrating both local scholars and seniors.
The chapter recently presented $5,000 in scholarships and $2,000 in Heritage Awards to Volusia County graduating seniors.
On June 19, more than 80 local seniors were honored and appreciated with a special meal. The chapter held its annual “Hats Off Luncheon to Seniors,” which this year became the “Hats Off Juneteenth Celebration.”
Drive-up event
The event was held in an open field adjacent to Soul Foods Restaurant located at 458 South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. at the corner of Loomis Ave. Seniors drove up to the side of the road where they were served their meals by members of the sorority.
“We’ve gave them an old-fashioned Juneteenth meal, a drive-up Soul Foods Juneteenth dinner,” responded Paula Reed, chapter president. Soul Foods was also glad to partner up with the sorority for the special occasion.
“We are just honored that they chose Soul Foods to be a part of this endeavor,” responded Cynthia Johnson, Soul Foods owner.
“We are dedicated to the seniors. Seniors make up the main group of our customers. We love them and we have a real sense of community with them,” said Johnson.
Black-owned business
Reed added, “We partnered with Soul Foods, which is a business that is owned and operated by a Black woman in our community. These Black women of Delta Sigma Theta wanted to continue this service this year, although the pandemic stopped last year. Soul Foods helped us do so.”
The meal included a choice of either baked chicken, fried chicken, or meatloaf along with a side of yellow rice, beans, a bread roll, and a slice of pound cake.
The event was also drive- up since the coronavirus pandemic continues despite the easing of restrictions. Those who served food were masked up and special masks were made for the event. There were also the other safety measures in place such as use of sanitizer and gloves.
Usually a sit-down meal
Historically, the Deltas took the seniors out to a local restaurant for the event.
“We usually to take them to Duffs. We recognized their dietary needs that they have. There they can pick their fruits and vegetables as well as baked or fried food. The pandemic led us to do it this way,” noted Reed.
It was also special to have the event on Juneteenth, which is now a recognized as a federal holiday.
Johnson agreed, “It’s an historic moment in history. I am so pleased that it’s a national holiday. It has been a long time coming. Way to go!”
