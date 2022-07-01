Deltas present scholarships to graduates

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority recently presented $8,000 in scholarships and awards to Volusia County graduating high school seniors. Eight recipients received $1,000 each. The recipients pictured from left to right are Pedro Orey, Essence Wallace and Alfredo Brown. Top row, President Paula Reed, Scholarship Chairperson Dianne Ross and Co-Chairperson Donna Tucker. Recipients not pictured are Reganne Proctoe-Bowens, Taylor Gray, Tiffany Kinsler, Alvin Scott and Elise Butler.

