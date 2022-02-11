The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a virtual Evening of Elegance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 12 while commemorating 75 years of community service in the Daytona Beach area.
Since its charter in 1946, the sorority has been on the move in its commitment to public service.
The theme for the local Deltas’ virtual event is “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now” 75th Anniversary Celebration. It will feature R&B, smooth jazz and hip-hop. The event will include games and prizes.
Tickets are $40. Register at https://bit.ly/EOE22
For more information, send an email to fundraising.daytonabeachdeltas@ gmail.com.
