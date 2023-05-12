The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a free Community Shred Event on Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to noon, at Mainland High School.
Deltas are asking participants to bring items for free to be shredded in exchange for a pack of new socks, which will be donated to a local homeless shelter. The services will be done by Crown Information Management.
Shred any color or type of paper, including file folders. Paper clips, staples and rubber bands can be shredded as well.
