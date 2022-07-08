Local World War II veteran Albert Samuel Small honored at Independence Day event in Daytona.
World War II veteran Albert Samuel Small was honored at the annual Veterans Ceremony, a Fourth of July event that honors a local veteran. The event was held at the clock tower on the boardwalk in Daytona Beach.
Small, who spent 11 years in the U.S. Army, was also the husband of renowned educator Turie T. Small, who was the longtime principal at South Street Elementary School.
The school is now named after her.
“It’s a great pleasure to honor and recognize Albert Small. We, the community of Daytona Beach, recognized that he was a man of distinction and deserving of great honor,” said Cynthia Slater, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP
president and keynote speaker at the event.
Some history
Small was born on Nov. 14, 1905 to Harry Small and Chaney Morris in Rose Mary, Florida, which was a small African American settlement south of Daytona.
At the age of 14, he and his family moved to 554 Campbell Street (now Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard), the home that he would live in until his death on Oct. 12, 1959, at the age of 53.
After his time in the Army, Small returned to Daytona and found work as a porter and butler.
“Unfortunately, Small and many Black veterans returned home to racism and discrimination, but his work helped sustain his family’s finances,” Slater said. “He quietly and respectful worked in the background of his wife, ensuring that her success as an educator and community leader would not go unnoticed.”
Prominent local family
The Smalls were a prominent family who lived in a thriving segregated community.
“The area back then was a lively and striving street where many Black teachers lived. There were churches, restaurants, rooming houses, entertainment and Campbell Street High School,” stated Slater.
“Many African American families lived in close proximity to each other particularly due to poverty, lack of resources, transportation and very little means of contact. Now it’s an entirely different story as many try to get as far away from each other.”
The Smalls didn’t have any children. “They believed that all the children at South Street Elementary were theirs,” noted Slater.
Small is buried in Sunset Park in Daytona Beach next to his wife.
Ceremony unites community
Volusia Veterans and the Marine Corps League presented the July 4 Veterans Ceremony and the City of Daytona Beach sponsored it.
The ceremony was followed by a parade that traveled on Main Street that started at the boardwalk and ended right before the Main Street bridge.
“It is important that we have events that unite us for a common cause. The independence of America is a cause that we can all support. We have enough things dividing us. These are great events. It illustrates that we have more in common and more reasons to work together,” commented Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry. “As for honoring veterans, we should always because without them we wouldn’t have the freedoms that we do.”
Residents say they also enjoyed the Fourth of July festivities.
Marcus Temple was at the parade with his wife and daughter on Monday and planned to see the fireworks later that night. Temple and his family moved to the area from Minnesota last year.
“I like the Fourth of July parade and events here. Here, you put more meaning into it. Back where I am from it was more about the kids,” Temple said. “It’s great that you have events to honor the Fourth of July and events to honor veterans.”
Later that night, there was a free concert at the bandshell and fireworks display on the beachside.
