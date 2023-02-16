Due to substantial traffic from the races at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend, the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach, will be closed Friday, Feb.17, and Saturday, Feb. 18. The DRC is not open on Sundays.
Normal operations will resume at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
While the deadline has passed to apply for FEMA assistance and a physical property damage loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), residents may still visit the DRC to provide additional documentation, receive case updates and appeal a notice of denial.
For businesses and most private nonprofit organizations, there still is time to submit an application for an economic injury loan through the SBA for both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
The deadline to submit a loan application for economic loss from Hurricane Ian is Thursday, June 29, and Wednesday, Sept. 13, for Hurricane Nicole.
An application for an SBA economic injury loan may be submitted at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or by visiting the DRC.
For additional information about SBA loans, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.