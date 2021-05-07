Donations sought for detergent, bleach for local families

The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) in collaboration with the Community Healing Project, Inc., will be participating in Malcolm X Day at Daisy Stocking Park on May 15, beginning noon.
MCDC will be giving away detergent and bleach to families in the community. Assistance is sought to purchase as many bottles of detergent and bleach as possible. These staples cannot be purchased on the federal food assistance program.
A $10 donation will take care of an entire family. Donations can be made at www.midtowncdc.org/donate.
