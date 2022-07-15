Doris Jones Gaitor dies at age 91

Doris Jones Gaitor, 91, of Daytona Beach passed away on Saturday, July 9. She was born on Aug. 28, 1930 in Otter Creek, Florida to Dennis and Alberta Jones.
Mrs. Gaitor attended public schools in Levy and Pasco counties. She worked at GE as a member of their Apollo program. She was also employed with Florida National Bank and Wells Fargo Financial, where she held various positions until she retired.
She was a dedicated member of Mt. Zion AME Church in Daytona Beach until her health began to decline. She was a member there for over 50 years, and was responsible for creating a library for the church.
She is survived by her son, Anthony L. (Rosalind) Gaitor of Palm Bay; sisters, Corine Jones of Daytona Beach and the Rev. Juanita Jones of Fruitland Park; brother, Albert (Emma) Jones, Sr. of Dade City; adopted daughters, Lisa (Stuart) Sixma of Port Orange, Lori (Charlie) Chmielewski of Lenoir City, Tennessee; two granddaughters and two great grandsons; and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church, 449 S. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach, with Pastor Sandara Williams as the eulogist. officiating. Interment will be at Strong Memorial Cemetery in Archer, Florida.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Postell’s Mortuary, 811 North Powers Drive, Orlando.
