Dr. Bethune’s relatives view statue

Descendants gather for a day of remembrance
More than 40 family members of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune gathered on Dec. 5 at the News-Journal Center to view the statue of the Bethune-Cookman University founder and educator.
The family’s daylong event in Daytona Beach started with a gathering at her grave on Bethune-Cookman’s campus, followed by a church service that morning at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, lunch, then a private tour of the statue and documentary screening.
Chiseled by South Florida artist Nilda Comas in an Italian studio, the 11-foot, marble resemblance of the renowned civil rights activist and educator took nearly $100,000 to construct.
Descendants of Dr. Bethune saw the moment as a reconnection to their legacy. Dr. Bethune died in 1955.
“Connected by blood through the marriage of Albertus Bethune and Mary Jane McLeod, this coming together has opened channels of communication as well as opportunities for this current generation to know more about who they are and how their lineage began,” the family said in a statement. “Mary McLeod Bethune believed in the strength that comes when we work together.’’
The statue arrived at the News-Journal Center in October. Dec.15 was the last chance to see the statue in Daytona Beach before it’s moved to its final home inside the National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Bethune’s statue will replace a sculpture of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith.
She will be the first Black person to represent a state in the National Statuary Hall collection.
