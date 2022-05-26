The Daytona Beach community lost another legend with the passing of Dr. Cleo Higgins.
Dr. Higgins, 98, died on May 20 at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach.
She is a former Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) vice president of fiscal affairs and the creator of the school’s seal.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Cleo Higgins. She left her mark on this campus and community in more ways than one, and we look forward to honoring her legacy for years to come,” B-CU interim President Dr. Hiram C. Powell said in a statement.
Higgins was one of 16 local honorees featured on banners in Daytona Beach for Black History Month. The banners sat up along International Speedway Boulevard from late February to late March.
At the ceremony in February, her son, Sean Higgins, spoke on her behalf and cited some of her local accomplishments.
“My mother integrated the Peabody Auditorium. She and Dr. Thurman Stanback performed a play before an integrated crowd before the Board of Education’s decision. She has done a lot,’’ he said.
Also, during an interview back in February, Mr. Higgins said, “My mother has done a lot in this community.
We should always celebrate Black history. We should celebrate not only those who have gone, but those who are still living and making history.”
‘A brilliant woman’
Former B-CU Vice President for Collegiate Athletics Lynn Thompson, who served as athletic director for 29 years, is also an alumnus of the school and was one of Dr. Higgins’ many students.
“Dr. Higgins influenced my life on a very personal level,” Thompson recalled. “She was one of my very first professors, my freshman year. She taught humanities and to hear her recite Shakespeare was heavenly.”
Dr. Higgins’ impact on Thompson went farther than Bethune-Cookman.
“Dr. Higgins was a good friend of my parents. We also served in the same church, and our families were connected,” he shared. “She was a brilliant woman and great leader, yet she maintained the common touch throughout her career and life.
“My life was made so much better because she was in it. I am sure generations of former students would say the same thing,’’ Thompson added.
Dr. Bethune’s recruit
Dr. Higgins was born on Aug. 25, 1923, in Memphis, Tennessee, but grew up in Arkansas and Illinois.
In 1940, she graduated as salutatorian from Du Sable High in Chicago. In 1944, she earned her degree in English from LeMoyne College, Memphis, Tennessee and a master’s in English from the University of Wisconsin in 1945.
In 1944, she met Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune when she brought the Fessenden Academy girls basketball team to the school.
Dr. Bethune recruited Dr. Higgins to Bethune-Cookman where she spent 29 years of her 43 years in education.
During her time at Bethune-Cookman, Dr. Higgins served in a variety of roles.
She was an English professor and English department chair (1946-48); humanities chair (1948-1956); acting humanities chair (1970-1973); humanities chair again from 1970-1976; acting academic dean (1976-1977); and vice president of Fiscal Affairs (1978-1986). She retired from Bethune-Cookman in 1988.
In 1947, then President Richard V. Moore called on Dr. Higgins to create the Bethune-Cookman seal. The framework of her design is still in use today.
May 28 funeral service
Her accomplishments include starting Bethune-Cookman’s drama department and the newspaper The Clarion.
Dr. Higgins lived in Palatka from 1956-1970. There, she and her husband, the late Dr. William Higgins Jr., helped to integrate the Putnam County Schools system. She also taught English and humanities (1964-1970) at what is now St. John’s State River College and taught at the University of Florida.
She also was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
Dr. Higgins was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Henry Higgins, Jr.
She is survived by sons, Kyle Everett Higgins and Sean Higgins, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, 317 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Lohman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
