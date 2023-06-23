The Bethune-Cookman alum shares his journey from student to science professor to dean.
After graduating from high school, Dr. Herbert W. Thompson, better known to his family and friends as “Shubie,” had thoughts of becoming a high school football coach or maybe studying medicine in college.
Instead, he became an educator, and for 37 years he taught in the science department at Bethune-Cookman University.
“I never intended to go into education,’’ said Thompson, who spent the last 15 years as dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics before stepping down this spring.
Even so, the 68-year-old Thompson said in a recent interview that he had mixed emotions about his decision to leave. But, he had a health scare last year and after talking with family, it was decided that it was time for him to retire. However, he wanted to stay until the new dean, Dr. Dawn Eastmond, was settled into the role.
“My specialty was team building and I pride myself on putting together a good team…but we need scientists that are state of the art and we have one” in the new dean, he said about Eastmond, who also is B-CU’s assistant provost for research.
Meanwhile, Thompson noted that he had many mentors and role models who inspired him and helped prepare him for his career in STEM education. They include “people like Dr. John Brown, who taught me at B-CU and Atlanta University,” he said. Also, “Dr. Rena Jones, who saw enough in me to offer me the opportunity to teach at Spelman College. Dr. Roy Hunter, my graduate school advisor, and the many colleagues at B-CU who encouraged me to put students first.”
A family history
Thompson’s life of service to B-CU could be viewed as preordained. Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, according to Thompson, stopped his dad, along with several other young men, on the street one day and asked if they would like to go to college.
“He replied ‘I don’t have any money’,” Thompson said about his father, whose name was Herbert Thompson— no middle initial. To wit the story goes, Bethune replied, “I didn’t ask if you had money.”
She gave his dad a job on campus as one of her drivers. In later years, she would give the elder Thompson the opportunity of a lifetime—working in a funeral home that her family started.
And, thus, was the groundwork set for Herbert Thompson Funeral Home in Daytona Beach in 1943.
The elder Thompson’s first wife, Eloise Troutman, was Bethune’s personal secretary at the time. Following her death in 1951, he married again in 1953.
He and his second wife, Olga Leggett, had four children: Shubie, his brother Lynn and their sisters Kim and Wendy.
The road to B-CU
The younger Thompson attended Father Lopez High School in Daytona Beach, where he played football. At graduation, he received several athletic scholarships. He also received an academic scholarship to attend then Bethune-Cookman College (now Bethune-Cookman University). He chose his parent’s alma mater.
During his senior year in college, Thompson visited Meharry Medical School in Nashville.
“There were a couple of grades that they wanted me to improve so I had to go to graduate school,” he recalled, adding that he was leaning toward studying biology education.
He gives thanks to his cousin Joan Thompson for helping him to navigate the ins and outs of getting into graduate school at Atlanta University. She was the one who lit the fire under him, he said, adding that she also helped him get free room and board and eventually a fellowship for his doctoral degree in biology.
While in graduate school, he worked in the housing department and one of the first people he met was Masood Poorandi, a fellow student. The two men quickly discovered they shared a bond.
“He was sitting on a bench and we were talking and he mentioned a name that I knew.
Nicholson,” Thompson said, referring to Dr. Ted Nicholson.
“I asked him how did he know him and he said it was his math teacher. I asked him where he went to school and he said Bethune-Cookman College. I knew I had to take care of him.”
Poorandi, who went on to earn a doctoral degree from Nova Southeastern University, is a professor in the computer science and math department, as well as chair of the mathematics and physics department at B-CU.
He was rooming with a friend when he got to Atlanta University’s campus and met Thompson, he said, and thanks to Thompson he was able to find a place to stay that fit his budget.
“I have known him for 37 years,” he said, adding that Thompson always stressed keeping students at the center of their work.
Returning home to teach
During graduate school, Thompson worked as a teaching assistant at Spelman College in Atlanta.
“I got a lot of joy out of teaching those kids. I said (to myself ) that this might be my calling,” he recalled. He was hired to a full-time position after he completed his doctoral degree program.
He said he decided to get the terminal degree at the urging of his advisor.
When attending conferences, he often encountered professors that worked at Bethune-Cookman and they kept trying to lure him back to his alma mater. But at that time, he and his first wife, Remona Stephens, were comfortably settled into life in Atlanta.
“I had just gotten married. …I tried to find every reason that I could not to come back,” he said, then laughed. Supporters even lobbied his parents. Furthermore, they noted that Remona was a native of Jacksonville and also a Wildcat. It was too perfect.
“I always thought I would retire and come back to B-CU,” he said, noting that it happened the other way around.
Officials at B-CU, however, refused to give up. In the end it came down to money, he said, adding B-CU offered to pay him more than he was making at Spelman.
“When I came back, I had to prove myself as a professional,” he said, adding that it was fortunate that then President Dr. Oswald P. Bronson saw the future in STEM courses. Thanks to funding sources, the department expanded and a number of students have gone onto successful careers.
“We created opportunities and prepared our students for further study,” he said, noting the school had a very active Health Careers and Opportunity Program. Graduates have gone into such fields as dentistry, nutrition and physical therapy.
Dr. Aneesha Farris studied under Thompson when she attended B-CU. Farris said he played a big part in her career decision. During her freshman year, he took the class to visit a local chiropractor and she was hooked on the field, said Farris, owner of Helping Hands Family Chiropractic.
“I followed that dream and now own and operate a thriving chiropractic office in Daytona Beach,” she said.
Thompson, in turn, gives thanks to his students for their hard work and dedication to becoming the best they could be despite the obstacles that life may have placed in their paths. “If my journey was successful, it was because of them,” he said.
Moving forward
Thompson and his wife, Remona, had three children before her death in 2014. All are graduates of B-CU.
He married his wife, Shantell, who also is a B-CU alumna, a couple of years ago. She is executive director of enrollment services and solutions at the university.
“I have been fortunate to have the family that I have,” Thompson said. Now that he is no longer on the clock, he said, his schedule consists of spending a couple hours each week working with a B-CU colleague on a grant they received while he was there full time.
“I keep myself busy with that and the family business (Herbert Thompson Funeral Home) … and looking for opportunities to enjoy life,” he said, including fishing and spending more time with his 3-year-grandson.
