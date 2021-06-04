Duke Energy urges Floridians to prepare for hurricane season

June 1 marked the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season and serves as an important reminder to take steps now to prepare for hurricanes and other severe weather to keep your family safe and protect your property.
The 2021 Atlantic season runs through Nov. 30. Duke Energy meteorologists forecast 20 storms and nine hurricanes for 2021, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts 13 to 20 named storms and six to 10 hurricanes.
Duke Energy works all year to prepare for hurricanes and other severe storms and modernize its power delivery system. The improvements increase reliability and resiliency, strengthen the grid against severe weather and hurricanes, and provide for better customer service.
“Early preparation for hurricanes and other severe weather is key to being able to react quickly when a storm threatens customer homes, businesses or neighborhoods,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We are making smart, strategic grid improvements to deliver reliable, secure power, avoid service interruptions, and restore power faster than ever when outages happen, and customers need us most.”
In addition to trimming trees and inspecting and replacing wires and wood poles, the company has invested in grid automation and smart technologies to reduce the duration and number of outages and restore service faster when outages occur.
Duke Energy’s smart-thinking grid automatically detects outages and intelligently reroutes power to speed restoration or avoid outages altogether. In 2020, smart, self-healing technology helped to avoid nearly 290,000 extended outages in Florida, saving customers around 18.9 million minutes of service interruption, nearly double the hours saved in 2019.
Over the next few years, Duke Energy expects to install enough self-healing technology to serve most customers.
Ping-it technology
After a storm, Duke Energy crews must physically inspect miles of power line to ensure everyone’s power is restored.
It’s time consuming, but Duke Energy crews now can use a technology called Ping-it to remotely check that service has been re- stored following repairs. Ping-it sends a signal to each meter in a few seconds to confirm repairs were successful. In Florida, Duke Energy has installed nearly 2 million smart meters that enable this technology.
Safety steps
Duke Energy has made changes to the way it responds to major storms to promote the safety of crews and communities during COVID-19. Many of those process modifications and improvements will continue during the 2021 storm season. For more in- formation, please see dukeenergyupdates.com.
Duke Energy encourages customers to have a plan in place to respond to an extended power outage after a hurricane or other severe weather. Below are some tips:
Before the storm
Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, non-perishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has relaxed some of its guidance for vaccinated individuals, an emergency kit should still include items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer, bar or liquid soap, and face coverings aligned with CDC guidance.
Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.
Charge cell phones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.
Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs, or evacuation is required.
Review insurance policies and include extra copies of the policies and other important documents in your emergency supply kit (ideally in a waterproof container).
Pet owners should arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets; friends’ or family members’ homes; or pet-friendly hotels.
After the storm
Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.
If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
If you need to go to a disaster shelter, follow CDC recommendations for staying safe and healthy in a public disaster shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more tips on how to prepare for storm season, and how Duke Energy can help, visit dukeenergy.com/StormTips.
Outage reporting
While residents of coastal areas are at most risk of being affected by hurricanes, such storms also can bring damaging high winds and rain inland.
Before the storm hits, customers should contact us to make sure their contact information is up to date and their communication preferences are noted, so they receive proactive outreach on the status on a power outage they may experience. Customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:
Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
Use the Duke Energy mobile app. Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play. Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
Call the automated outage-reporting system, at: 800-228-8485 Customer service specialists will be available to manage customer calls should the need arise, with more than 1,500 additional corporate responders from across all Duke Energy jurisdictions available to assist as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.