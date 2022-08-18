Volusia County residents who want to vote prior to the Aug. 23 primary still have time to do so. Early voting will end on Saturday, Aug. 20. It takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As of Wednesday morning, the Supervisor of Elections Office’s website had 7,074 people voting early but just 228 at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center precinct in Daytona Beach.
The Daytona Beach Regional Library had 533 and New Smyrna site 1,639. All the other sites had well over 1,000 voters to cast their ballots.
“We wish that we would have a better turnout but primaries are historically low at 25 to 26%. We will see how things go the rest of the week,’’ responded Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis.
Daytona resident Mary Ann Williams voted at the Midtown site on Tuesday.
Williams told the Times, “I’ve been voting early since it first started. I like to get it done early. I think it’s more convenient and easier. You avoid long lines on Election Day. I believe people should have access to early voting.”
Voting numbers
The Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP pushes voter registration and voter participation. The organization also is concerned about the low turnout.
“The numbers are very disappointing, especially at the Midtown site. If we want to keep that site, we need to show that it’s needed. My hope is that people are voting by mail but I just think the numbers are low,” expressed Cynthia Slater, local NAACP president.
As of early Wednesday, the Supervisors of Elections office had mailed out 147,445 ballots with 48,000 returned.
Its website lists 446,141 registered voters with 138,340 Democrats, 167,406 Republicans, 131,505 Independents and 8,891 other party affiliations.
According to the elections office, 54,519 ballots have been cast out of the 407,264 eligible for the primary at 13% turnout.
Lewis noted, “The most vote-by-mail ballots were in 2020. I wish that every early voting site was just busier.”
Party affiliation change
Florida is an open primary state, which means in primaries you can only vote for candidates in the party you are registered.
The NAACP is also looking into a matter of a Black woman who went to vote at the Midtown site and got a ballot that she didn’t expect. Apparently, her party affiliation had been changed without notice.
“We are investigating. If it happened here, it could happen anywhere. This person went to vote and got an NPA ballot. She was a lifelong Democrat,” said Slater.
“Looks like when she renewed her driver’s license at the Department of Motor Vehicles, they changed her party affiliation.
We’ve contacted the DMV and the supervisor of elections. It’s really on the DMV,” Slater stated.
This isn’t the first time this has occurred.
Lewis stated, “I have heard this in past elections. This is the first for this primary. It is unfortunate. If someone goes into the driver’s license office to renew their license or change their address on their license, it should only change their address. It should not change anything else on their voter record unless the person specifically tells them.”
Tax collector’s office response
Holly Smith, Public Affairs administrator for the office of Tax Collector Will Roberts sent the following statement to the Daytona Times via email.
“We are not aware of any of this occurring in our offices here in Volusia. I can tell you that we use the State’s system to issue driver licenses and ID cards. The same system is used across Florida,’’ she stated.
"Here’s how the system works as it relates to your inquiry: Once a customer has completed the process to get a driver license or ID card, the system prompts our staff member to ask if the voter would like to register to vote. If the customer answers ‘yes,’ the customer answers questions, including party affiliation. Our staff member does not input or modify this information since it is completed by the customer on a separate device that is in front of the customer,’’ Smith explained.
“If a customer already is registered to vote and wants to change their party affiliation, the customer makes the change on a separate device. Again our staff is not involved in this portion of the data-entry process for voter registration,’’ she added.
To update your information, change your party information, view your sample ballot or order a vote-by mail ballot, visit www.VolusiaElections.gov.
EARLY VOTING SITES IN VOLUSIA COUNTY
- DeLand: Supervisor of Elections Office 1750 S. Woodland Blvd.
- Deltona: The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Daytona Beach: Volusia County Library Center at City Island, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway and Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd.
- Port Orange: Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle
- Ormond Beach: Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
- New Smyrna Beach: New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.