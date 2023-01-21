The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman University is over. Well, it never actually started as he won’t be coaching a game at the Daytona Beach HBCU.
On Saturday, Reed announced that the school and his attorneys could not reach an agreement for him to become the university’s head football coach.
He posted a statement with his Ed Reed Foundation and did a live post on Instagram.
“I want you to hear it from me. I did not take my name out of consideration. I want to be here but they don’t want me here. It’s messed up,” Reed said on an Instagram live post.
The NFL Hall of Famer spent three and half weeks at the school despite not having a contract.
Reed had apologized for comments that he recently made on social media criticizing the school’s leadership and working conditions, including trash on campus and in buildings as well as his office not being cleaned.
On Jan 21, B-CU also issued a statement that it has decided not to proceed with contract negotiations with Reed to become the next head football coach at B-CU.
“After undergoing a detailed assessment and review of the state of our football program, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our university, athletics program, and football student-athletes to reopen the search and identify the next leader of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Football,’’ the B-CU statement said.
“While we appreciate the initial interest in our football program displayed by Mr. Reed during the course of recent weeks, we are also mindful of the qualities and attributes that must be exhibited by our institutional personnel during what have been uniquely challenging times for our campus as we recover from the impact of two hurricanes during this past fall semester.,’’ the statement added.
It continued, “Bethune-Cookman University was founded with core guiding principles centered around integrity, accountability, and mutual respect for others. These guiding principles have and will continue to weigh heavily on all decisions made that impact our university.’’
The statement added that a national search for a football coach has resumed.
Reed replaced Terry Sims who was fired in November.
This would have been Reed’s first head coaching job.
Last year, he was a special assistant at his alma matter, the University of Miami.
Reed’s other coaching experience was as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.
