A town hall on education was well-attended on Tuesday by the community at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach.
The event was sponsored by the Daytona Beach/Volusia NAACP, Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed and the Volusia County African American Leadership Council (VCAALC), which is made up of the presidents of local Black organizations.
The meeting focused on helping the schools in the 32114 zip code excel academically and on standardized tests.
There was also introductory information on plans for a new Turie T. Small Elementary to be constructed behind the current school.
Plans are to convert the current Turie T. into a community center with a cultural room honoring local Black heroes.
“Turie T wasn’t up to be rebuilt but this school board found a way,” said School Board Chair Ruben Colon.
Volusia County Superintendent Ronald “Scott’’ Fritz and School Board District 2 member Anita Burnette also attended.
Mainland High, Campbell Middle and Turie T. Small and Palm Terrace Elementary are in the zip code.
All the schools are D schools except for Mainland, which is a C school.
“Each of us have a responsibility to reach out and help a child even if they don’t want it. I challenge you to be the someone that changes a child’s life,” commented Reed, who represents Daytona’s zone 6.
Burnette noted, “It’s good to see all the children here. Most have smiles on their face. The most important thing tonight is that we have community involvement. We have to be leaders and set the models we want our kids to aspire for.”
There also were performances by the Mainland cheerleaders, Campbell’s band and children at Turie T. and Palm Terrace.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young highlighted safety measures in schools, including their being 11 Daytona officers in the 11 schools in its city limits. Seabreeze, Mainland and Campbell all have an officer and guardian on patrol.
