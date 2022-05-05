Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories on 2022 graduates.
Angel Thomas and Giovanni Bacon are two Black students who have overcome tremendous obstacles to excel.
They will graduate with bachelor’s degrees in aeronautics and astronomy and astrophysics, respectively, from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) on Monday (May 9).
“I am nervous. I am excited. I couldn’t really think about it until after exams,” said Thomas.
Bacon noted, “I am super ecstatic. I am excited to go into the field and apply what I’ve learned over the past four years.”
Thomas is from Gibsonville, North Carolina. She shared that she was abandoned as a baby, found in an apartment complex in Greensboro, North Carolina and treated for hypothermia.
An African American family adopted her. Her story, “What Happened to Baby Doe,’’aired on WFMY News 2.
Thomas told the Daytona Times, “I think my story is inspirational. I just look at it as my life. I hope that people take away from it that it is not where you come from but where you’re going to go.”
She found out she was adopted at the age of 4 or 5.
“One of my cousins got mad at me. She said I wasn’t their real cousin. I was adopted. I asked my parents. They confirmed. They said they loved me as their biological. I told my mom, ‘Thank you for loving me.’ She said once she got me, she never wanted let go,” recalled Thomas.
From pageants to aviation
Thomas underwent therapy as a kid and got into programs that helped her succeed.
She was Miss Teen Greensboro and runner-up Miss Teen North Carolina in 2018.
At Embry-Riddle, she is class president and member of the Black Aeronautical Professionals, Black Student Association, Senior Student Council, National Society of Leadership & Success with the Embry Riddle Emerging Leaders Foundation.
She interned for Blue Cross & Blue Shield and did a co-op with a company that does work for the Defense Department.
Thomas originally wanted to be a pilot. She can fly a plane but doesn’t want to.
She said, “I was doing it but realized I didn’t want to. I switched majors from aviation to aerospace.”
Student and an officer
Bacon is Black and Hispanic with Jamaican and Nicaraguan origins.
He is from Miami and also comes from humble beginnings.
“I didn’t come from a lot. We weren’t completely poor. We moved around a lot. I have shared a room and lived with family,” Bacon recalled.
“I got into some programs that fueled my knowledge for learning so I concentrated on that.”
Bacon did some research with NASA and has been awarded a graduate fellowship through the National Science Foundation, which will reward him with a $34,000 annual stipend.
He is also a campus safety officer.
“I learned to put my foot down and separate being a student and an authority figure with my fellow students. Some were shocked when they find out I am a student while in uniform,” admitted Bacon.
Bacon is also a musician. As a child, he played the cello.
He expressed, “I wanted to be a composure. Music taught me that it is not about you. There is an entire orchestra moving together. The worst in a group is still a pivotal person in every aspect of the orchestra. Everyone has a role. That’s how I understand how to lead.”
Both admit that college wasn’t a cake walk.
“It was hard balancing work, school, research, studying and time for myself. I didn’t do as well my first year. I wanted to have fun. I got more focused,” commented Bacon.
Thomas added, “I had to figure out what I wanted to do. When you get to college, you are still a kid but making life decisions. Most aren’t ready to do so.”
On race and respect
Both admit there were challenges, perceptions and expectations due to race.
“I have always been expected to excel. I use it as motivation. I have to work and things won’t be handed to me. I’ve never let racism or sexism determine me. I do things for me. I do what is best for me,” responded Thomas.
Bacon echoed, “Those challenges exist. People have misconceptions of what an African American and or Hispanic should be. They immediately look down upon me. I essentially have to prove myself before I get equal respect from my peers.”
Although he identifies with both Black and Hispanic, he has challenges with both.
“My Black counterparts see me as a light-skinned Hispanic. My Hispanic counterparts see me as Black. I often must speak Spanish around them. I must prove myself to all cultures and races who see me as Black,” explained Bacon.
“It was harder, growing up as a kid. Most kids around me didn’t really understand the level of flexibility between races. The more educated people I am around are more exclusive.”
ERAU experiences
Both students have enjoyed their ERAU experiences.
“It was great. It gave me a lot of opportunities. I had good rapport with my professors. At a small school, I got to connect. I also got a lot of opportunities to research since many companies recruit at Embry-Riddle,” responded Bacon.
Thomas added, “My time at ERAU was interesting. I learned a lot and networked. It was a culture shock at first with so many different cultures. I wasn’t used to being around so many people that didn’t look like me. I had to adjust. Once, I got to know people I got more comfortable.”
Both also found a way to enjoy Daytona Beach.
“Daytona was different than back home. I came from the country. It’s literally cows and horses up the street from us. Now, when I go home, I am always cold. I loved the beach at first, now I never go,” stated Thomas.
Bacon added, “Daytona was different. It’s slower than Miami. It took time to adjust. I now appreciate no traffic, being able to drive, sit out in open spaces and being in nature without always being in the city.”
Bacon is off to Purdue University in pursuit of his master’s and Ph.D. He wants to be an astroscientist.
He said, “I’d love to work as a scientist at NASA but my ultimate goal would be to conduct research out and space.”
Thomas plans a career in the aviation safety.
“I eventually want to be a director of safety for a corporation and one day own a non-profit,’’ she said.
