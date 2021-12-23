Entrepreneurs honored

OUT AND ABOUT IN VOLUSIA COUNTY
The African American Entrepreneurs Association held its fourth annual Entrepreneur of the Year award on Dec. 16. Winners included Connie Garzon (Education); Kaelum White (Entertainment); Jearlyn Dennie, Lydia Bogans, Dr. Prim- rose Cameron, Sean King, Shara Mon- dy, and Wesley Brown (Social Entrepreneurship); Ejuste & Leuwhana Sylvain, Chef Count & Jessica Foreman, (Restau- rants); Andre Smith, Carmen Ruiz, and Charles Thomas (Small Business).
Sponsors included Brown & Brown Insurance, Florida Blue, ICI Homes, Advent Health, Career Source Central Florida, the cities of Daytona Beach and Palm Coast, Volusia County, Bank of America, VyStar credit union, the CEO Business Alliance, Cline, South State, TD Bank, the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business, and SCORE.
