Volusia County Government has U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds available for the implementation of eligible ESG programs. Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible to submit applications for this funding.
Applications will be accepted through noon Aug. 9 for rapid re-housing and homeless prevention programs. The total amount of funding available is $145,833. Up to 7.5% of the funds can be used for program administration. The funding requires awarded agencies to provide a 100% match.
Homelessness prevention programs provide housing relocation and stabilization services for individuals or families who are at imminent risk of becoming homeless.
Rapid re-housing programs provide housing relocation and stabilization services to help individuals or families living in shelters or in places not meant for human habitation to move into permanent housing and achieve stability.
Programs must serve the entire county and comply with the Commission on Homelessness and Housing for Volusia and Flagler Counties written standards which are included in the application. This funding is prohibited from serving Flagler County.
The application is available online at https://uwvfc.communityforce.com/ Funds/Search.aspx.
For more information, contact Anslee Holland at aholland@volusia.org or 386- 736-5955, ext. 12908.
