The annual F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival is from Jan. 6-8 in Daytona Beach.
The three-day event will include a film festival, book festival, reading for children, and an author’s meet-and-greet session. There also will be information on how to write a book, ghost-writing and more.
“It’s going to be huge. Expect some phenomenal workshops and a phenomenal experience. It’s going to be nice,” said Donna Gray-Banks, founder and director of the festival.
F.R.E.S.H. stands for the genres of fiction, romance, exotica, spiritual and health. Included are children’s books along with books on murder mystery, history, relationships, as well as memoirs.
Film festival first
The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 with a Community Film Festival at the Peabody Auditorium with the Black superhero full-length film titled “Returned.’’ There will also be a short film shown titled “American Triptych.’’ Admission is $10, and the VIP reception is $20.
The director, Lamont Gant, and writer Marlon McCaulsky of “Returned” will attend as well as Shandra McDonald, the producer of “American Triptych.’’
“It is an historic event. It’s the first Black science fiction film festival at the historic Peabody Auditorium,” emphasized Gray-Banks.
The two-day book festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, Daytona Beach. The Jan. 8 hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admis- sion is free for students and teachers, $5 for seniors and $7 for adults.
“We want the community as well as inspiring authors come out and enjoy this event,” noted Gray-Banks.
For children too
Adults are also encouraged to bring their children to the book festival.
“Absolutely, bring the children. We have elements of this festival for the children. Educating them and helping them be literate is another goal of the festival,’’ Gray-Banks stated.
Through the event’s 11 years, it has grown and progressed tremendously. It is now listed as No. 1 on the comprehensive list of international book fairs on kotobee.com.
“Wow. We wanted it to be big and more. It is now global,” responded Gray-Banks.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made the event include a virtual component.
In person and virtual
There will be 35 authors on site with a big screen projector streaming online live interviews from other authors from around the world, including authors from Ghana, Nigeria, the United Kingdom and Indonesia.
“Last year, we had to take a step back and go virtual due to COVID.
We thought about how we would handle it. Instead of panicking. we used the same blueprint. We went Zoom,” Gray-Banks said
“I was invited to the International Black Book Festival in the U.K. by Director David Thyman. He said we could go virtual.’’ She adapted his model for the Daytona festival.
Local authors too
The book festival at the Midtown Cultural & Education will have several local authors leading workshops and selling their books, including Bishop Derrick L. Triplett, retired Judge Hubert Grimes and Felicia Benzo.
Former NBA player Chris Washburn will share his story with youngsters and be interviewed by national radio personality G.L. Henderson at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Sponsors of the festival include the city of Daytona Beach; State Farm; the Peabody Auditorium; Best Western; Monts Law, P.A.; Hunt House Vacation Homes; Angie Bee Productions; The Links, Inc.; The Daytona Hotel; Klassy Kouture Fashions; Dante Productions; and Park Side Realty Group.
