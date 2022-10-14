Multi-night cruises for the price of a single night in a luxury hotel?
You heard right. Cruise lines, still struggling to pull themselves back into profitability after the prolonged COVID shutdown, have deeply slashed fares for hundreds of voyages this fall.
Here’s how cheap your next cruise could be:
A two-night Dec. 5-7 voyage on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas from Miami to the cruise line’s private Bahamas island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, starts at just $70 per person for an inside cabin.
A three-night cruise from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale to CocoCay and Nassau aboard Liberty of the Seas starts at $129 per person. That price is valid for cruises departing Nov. 7, Nov. 14, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.
A three-night version of the same cruise from Port Canaveral aboard Independence of the Sea starts at $99 per person.
It’s not just Royal Caribbean rolling out the bargains. Carnival, MSC and Celebrity are offering deals this fall as well.
MSC has 11 three- and fournight cruises to the Bahamas from Miami or Port Canaveral starting at $119 per person.
Carnival as well is offering numerous Bahamas voyages from Miami and Port Canaveral — Carnival doesn’t travel out of Port Everglades — for $149 or less per person.
Cruise lines profitability
Several of those are aboard Carnival Conquest, which offers a larger-than-usual number of cabins with ocean views and balconies.
A balcony cabin can be yours for $309 per person for a fournight Bahamas cruise leaving Miami on Nov. 14. Would you prefer a two-room suite? That’s $563 per person.
Holland America, which boasts a more upscale experience, has several seven-day Caribbean cruises out of Port Everglades available for $319 to $349 a person. That’s less than $50 per day per person.
In addition to Florida ports, cruise lines are launching bargain voyages throughout the globe, including from San Diego; Galveston, Texas; Barcelona, Spain; Venice, Italy; and more.
One of the cheapest available is also one of the shortest: A twonight trip from Sydney to Melbourne, Australia aboard Princess Cruises’ Grand Princess for $68 a person.
Not all cruise lines are discounting fares to pump up occupancy.
Disney Cruise Line fares remain high. Its cheapest fare out of Florida before the end of the year is $1,042 per person for a three-night Bahamas trip on Oct. 28.
And if you want to take a seven-night cruise out of Miami aboard the Regent Seven Seas Splendor on Dec. 13, it will set you back $5,199 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.