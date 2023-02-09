Black History Month banners honor 16 who made a
difference in Daytona
For the third year in a row, local heroes were honored for their contributions to the Daytona Beach community during Black History Month at a ceremony on Feb 3.
The Black History Banner Project will be on display at International Speedway Boulevard between Nova Road and Lincoln Street in Daytona throughout February.
Family and friends gathered at the Bethune-Cookman University Center for Civic Engagement to honor area residents, some of whom have parks, streets, buildings, gymnasiums and more named after them.
This year’s honorees are the Rev. Carl F. Brinkley; Vernon L. Echols; Josie Queen James; Andrew Moore, Sr.; Daisy Hardy Stocking; Fannie H. Counts McNorton; Julia Mae Troutman Cherry; Jeannie Mae Fudge; Earl C. McCrary II; Cardy Moten Sr.; Robert K. Wright ; James F. Daniels; James Griffen Greene; Jack “Cy” McClairen; Ralph A. Singleton, Sr.; and Rufus “Buddy” Young.
Thaddeus Collins, co-chairman of the Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) Board and a longtime local resident himself, introduced the heroes and shared personal stories about them. Following the ceremony, family and friends spoke.
Police chief, families speak
Ralph A. Singleton of Singleton Cleaners established his own dry cleaning business in the local community.
“Growing up in Daytona, you couldn’t get your clothes cleaned unless you went to Singleton Cleaners,” Collins shared. “Ralph became the Ph.D. of dry cleaning.”
“Thank you on behalf of the Singleton family,’’ said his daughter, Ria Singleton, and son, Ralph Singleton, Jr.
Daytona Beach Chief Police Chief Jakari Young spoke about Mrs. Fudge and was honored to sponsor her banner. Fudge was a supporter of law enforcement and a community activist.
“She was the pillar of transparency, accountability, support and most importantly community service,” Young said, “As a rookie police officer, it became very clear that if you wanted to move up in that organization, you needed to know who Jennie Mae Fudge was.”
‘Bled maroon and gold’
Robin McClairen, the daughter of legendary Jack “Cy” McClairen, the first Bethune-Cookman football player drafted by the NFL, shared her appreciation. He also served as a head football and basketball coach at Bethune-Cookman as well as an athletic director.
“He loved this school and did everything he could to educate and inform you on how to be a better citizen in this world. He bled maroon and gold.”
“Thank you for this recognition.” Robin McClairen expressed.
Charles W. Cherry II, the oldest child of honoree Julia Troutman Cherry, thanked MCDC on behalf of the Cherry family.
“One of the best times in Mom’s life was teaching at Campbell Elementary School,” he said. “She dearly loved her co-workers and her students.
“But she was also a community activist in her own right and did so many other things. We look forward to the entire community learning more about Mom as we work with the city of Daytona Beach to exhibit her personal story at the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural and Educational Center. I’m still getting used to that name,” he said with a laugh.
Third annual project
The Midtown Community Development Corporation and the city collaborated for the third annual banner project. Daytona Beach Zone 6 Commissioner Paula Reed also played part in this project.
Percy L. Williamson, Sr., chairman of the MCDC Board, dedicated the time to make sure that each trailblazer’s banner was put in a specific location in significance to where they grew up, lived or made a business.
“All these honorees that you have heard about today, and the last two ceremonies, are doing things that their predecessors have done,’’ Williamson stated.
“Daytona Beach is a part of the history of the Civil Rights Movement and we are standing on its shoulders to make the community a better place,’’ he added.
The annual Black History Banner Project is sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach and Midtown Community Development Corporation.
Sponsors included City of Daytona Beach; Duane Fernandez and Hardnotts Photography; Kenneth E. Hunt and the Hunt House; Rufus Wilson and the Wilson Foundation; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Beta Iota Sigma Chapter; Daytona State College; the Daytona Times; the Daytona Beach Housing Authority; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter; Carolyn Sanders James; Daytona Beach Police Department ; the Moten family; Earl McCrary and Real Property Management ; Identity Church; and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Beta Delta Lambda Chapter.
The banners also are posted on the city’s website, www.codb.us, and MCDC’s website, www.midtowncdc.org.
