FEACHER’S VISION FOR CITY

New city manager pledges to work to improve Daytona Beach for all
Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher wants to make the city better for all.
The new city leader spoke at a packed Ralph Robinson Gymnasium inside the John H. Dickerson Community Center on June 10 during a meet-and-greet event.
He also took a number of questions from the public.
I am delighted to be here in Daytona Beach, Florida. I am grateful for the city commission’s support,” he stated. “I will do all that I can to accelerate the goals and vision of the commission, businesses and residents.”
The event was put on by the Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC), a non-profit organization that wants to improve the quality of life in Midtown.
‘Personable and relatable’
Feacher left a good first impression.
“I think that Feacher is personable and relatable, which is important for a community to have in a city manager. He is also very humble,” said Erica Bastien.
Raynard Miller noted, “I’m impressed with some of the comments and answers that I heard from him tonight.”
Hana Anderson attends Stetson University in DeLand.
Anderson told the Times, “This was my first town hall meeting. As a young person I enjoyed hearing the lightheartedness between the commission and city manager. It seems that they can talk seriously about improving the community.”
Range of questions
Feacher responded to a wide range of questions, including affordable housing, youth, quality of life, jobs, wages, minority contracts, infrastructure, race relations, Bethune-Cookman University, the city’s image, and the environment.
One of the first questions asked was: How could low wages be improved?
“We must work with the local colleges and universities to tap into a talent pipeline. We must work with businesses and bring in the right businesses that will provide jobs that will pay good wages. That will increase wages,” responded Feacher.
“We must bring in manufacturing, technology, medical jobs, etc. In Haines City, I was able to bring in a company that provided 500 jobs that paid $40,000.”
Programs for youth
Providing quality programs for youth also came up.
Feacher commented, “I am big on Leisure Services. We have programs. We can have more. We must not look at our young people like they are the problem.”
“We have sports, but we must have more than sports. Other programs like technology and mentoring will help.”’
The issue of awarding city contracts to minority independent contractors was also raised.
“I don’t have the statistics with me. We must start to have a balance. We always look for the best at the best reasonable price. Everyone should be on the same playing field,” expressed Feacher.
On B-CU relationship
Feacher also was asked how he would improve the relationship between Bethune-Cookman University and the city. Feacher is a B-CU alum.
“I will make sure the legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune is sound. We will make sure that relationship is repaired. We will make sure that we do everything in our power to make sure that the campus of higher learning is successful,” said Feacher.
Residents also asked how the tax base in Midtown could be improved with it having a high number of non-profit organizations which don’t pay property taxes, including churches.
“Churches provide a service, a spiritual service. We have some vacant properties that could be developed. We need to make sure businesses and shops are opening and livable homes,” said Feacher.
On city’s image
Feacher also was asked about improving the city’s image. “I will talk to the commission. We need to decide if we are a family town, tourist town, college town, technology town, etc.,” noted Feacher.
“We will have community meetings across the city to look at our quality of life. We will get input from residents all over the city.”
Feacher also spoke on improving Midtown, including the areas around Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
“I plan to assist businesses and residents in those areas. We also need commercial projects along MMB and MLK,” said Feacher.
“MMB is an important area. It goes from downtown to Halifax Hospital. It has Daytona State College and Bethune-Cookman University.”
The city manager is set to have a meet-and-greet with members of the Volusia County Council on June 22 at The Retreat at One Daytona at 5:30 p.m., which is also open to the public.
Feacher, 44, has a five year contract with a salary of $220,000 a year. He previously served as the city manager of Haines City.
