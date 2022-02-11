The newly launched Healthier, Wealthier, Wiser, Inc. (HWW) will host a free Lunch and Learn event at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the South Ormond Neighborhood Center.
Topics will focus on mental health during COVID, primary care physician relationship, and will include health screenings and community resources.
HWW was formed as a nonprofit to empower seniors, the disabled and minority populations.
Seminars will be held on every Saturday of the month and will provide lunch.
For more information, contact Belinda Davis at Investinhealth22@gmail. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.