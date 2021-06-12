Fernandez wins grant to create documentary on COVID in Black community

Daytona Times photojournalist Duane C. Fernandez Sr. has been awarded a grant through the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) that will allow him to create a documentary about COVID-19 and its impact on the Black community in Daytona Beach and beyond.
The funding from NABJ is supporting journalists at Black-owned media outlets through the organization’s “Black Press Grant Program.” The program is supported by a $300,000 grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI).
NABJ is an organization of 4,000 journalists, students, media-related professionals and educators. It aims to provide innovative, quality programs and services on behalf of Black Journalists worldwide.
Fernandez, who is an NABJ member, received a $10,000 grant for his project on the coronavirus pandemic and how it has hit the Black community.
His documentary, titled “Keeping Up with the Corona in Daytona and Beyond,’’ will include interviews with local community leaders, business leaders and residents.
“This is my first grant. I believe this one will open the door to do more projects,’’ Fernandez stated. “It feels great that someone is recognizing my hard work beyond Daytona.
Lost relatives to virus
Fernandez understands the importance of telling the story of COVID-19, especially in the Black community.
“Here locally, just like nationally, the Black community is vastly underserved. It’s important to tell the story. It’s coming from the Black perspective and the Black media,” Fernandez noted.
For Fernandez, this project is very personal.
“I covered a lot of events first-hand during the pandemic at press conferences, food giveaways and more. I’m riding around. The media are first responders too despite not being considered so,” said Fernandez.
“We are out there like the police, firefighters, ambulance and EMT. We are on the front lines covering this stuff.”
In addition, he’s has seen the devastating impact of the coronavirus personally. The Hartford, Connecticut native has had a number of relatives to get sick from the virus. Some have died.
“I lost my brother. I had over 30 family members and friends hit by the virus. There have been deaths. I wasn’t able to go back home to their funerals. I have more family and friends that have survived this virus,” stressed Fernandez.
“Many have passed away. I got to know Norma Bland who died here locally. She helped me a lot in college. I looked at her as a big sister.”
Project underway
He has faced challenges getting people to open up about their experiences with COVID-19.
“Just getting people to talk about it. It is hard for a lot of Black folks to talk about the coronavirus. Many don’t want to,” said Fernandez.
He hopes his work will help people understand the importance of shared experiences.
Interviews for the new documentary are being conducted with the assistance of Daytona Times reporter Andreas Butler.
Intern Diamond Davis is also doing some interviews and assisting with filming and editing.
So far, interviews have been conducted with Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry, Daytona Beach Commissioners Dannette Henry and Quanita May, Volusia County Councilwoman Barbara Girtman, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP President Cynthia Slater and Terril Bates, CEO of the Daytona Beach Housing Authority, and other community leaders.
He also has lined up interviews with other business owners, educators and other residents.
Not his first film
The deadline for Fernandez to complete the project is Dec. 1. The documentary is targeted to appear on the NABJ media network website. It will be avail- able through the Daytona Times website as well as its sister website, the Florida Courier.
Writing, directing, filming, shooting, editing documentaries is not new to Fernandez.
In 2018, Fernandez produced a documentary titled “Lies Uncovered: The Truth about The Arthur G. Dozier Reform School for Boys.” A book by the same name was released in January 2020.
He also has released “Fighting for Justice,’’ a documentary that includes interviews and photography relating to civil rights incidents in Florida.
He plans to present the new documentary in two parts.
“I like doing them. It’s our history. I am recording our history. The stories are worth telling,” noted Fernandez.
Supporting Black media
Fernandez also hopes the project will let people know the importance of supporting the Black media.
“I believe in the Black press. I am from Hartford, Connecticut where there was a Black newspaper. I work for one here. In order to get to the truth, you need the Black press. We are always going to need the Black press,” said Fernandez.
“Despite everything, the Black press is needed. We are not making the money as our counterparts, but we get where most people can’t go and all the places the press does.”
Award-winning work
Fernandez’ work has gained state and national recognition.
He was named a finalist in 2019 in the Photojournalism: Multiple Images category in NABJ’s Salute to Excellence Awards.
Fernandez’ photos were featured in a 2018 issue of the Florida Courier titled “Solidarity in Clear-water.’’ The photos were from a rally in Clearwater that questioned the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law. The Rev. Al Sharpton was the speaker.
He also won a first-place photography award in 2019 from the Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalists.
Fernandez has made a career of capturing scenes of civil unrest as well as other major events throughout the country.
He also was a 2016 NABJ finalist for a photo spread titled “Capturing Harmony and Hate in South Carolina.” The page featured photos of a vigil for victims of the 2015 shooting at the Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston and a Ku Klux Klan rally in Columbia.
He has covered major stories, including the Trayvon Martin unrest and trial in Sanford, Muhammad Ali’s funeral, anniversaries of the Million Man March and the March on Washington.
