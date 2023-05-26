Historic New Bethel A.M.E. will move to online services until repairs are done.
The Historic New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church in Ormond Beach’s congregation was back in service on Sunday and not letting last week’s lightning fire hinder their time of praise and worship..
The church’s steeple and part of its roof were damaged on May 17 when the structure, located at 115 S. Yonge St., caught on fire due to a lightning strike. There was no one inside of the edifice at the time of the fire.
Despite the fire, spirits and faith are high at the 140-year-old historically African American church.
The firefighters had to cut the power to put out the fire, which means no air conditioning. The church also suffered water damage.
Instead of the sanctuary, Sunday service was held in the church’s fellowship hall.
“It is a blessing in disguise in that it has brought the church closer together. We had a great service on Sunday,” the Rev. Floyd L. Narcisse said this week. “It was old-fashioned church with fans and no air conditioning. I believe this will bring us closer as a church and bring people to the church. We believe in God, and we believe in blessings.”
The church was able to hold its most recent service inside the building but will transition to online services.
“We always had Zoom since the coronavirus pandemic. We will make sure that our Zoom and our website is on par to provide services,” Narcisse explained. “Anyone can worship with us online if they wish to do so.”
This isn’t the only time that the church was damaged due to inclement weather.
Back in 2016, Hurricane Matthew knocked the church’s 25-foot steeple to the ground and damaged the roof.
“We did sustain significant damage back during that storm, but we were able to get everything restored under our previous pastor, Phyllis Rose-Brown,” said Narcisse.
The Historic New Bethel A.M.E. is asking for help to rebuild the church.
“We are taking donations. Anyone willing to donate can help us repair, replace and restore the church. This way we can continue to serve God and continue to serve our community,” Narcisse said. This week, the church was still working on ways the public can make those donations online.
Some church history
The church is one of the oldest in Volusia County. It was originally organized in 1885 when a devout group of Christians purchased a small lot in Ormond Beach with their nickels, dimes and pennies.
The history of the church from 1885 to 1902 cannot be located or recalled.
In 1926, under A.L. Bennett, cement blocks were made in the afternoon by schoolboys. Some of the youth were James C. Clement, Sam Douglas and Joe Douglas.
Once the blocks were made, they were stacked away in the back of the lot in tall weeds until they had enough to build the present church. Under Pastor Bennett and the seven trustees, the vision became a reality.
In 1927, the current sanctuary was completed. Today, the church is located across the street from its original site.
In 1977, under Rev. Allen C. Williams, a lot was purchased on Live Oak Street. With the assistance of church members, a parsonage was constructed by architect Fred Gamble.
The Rev. Phyllis Rose-Brown was assigned to pastor to the church on Sept. 30, 2016. A week later, Hurricane Matthew destroyed the roofs on the sanctuary, original church building and parson-age. Also, the 25-foot steeple was blown off the church.
Officers and pastor discovered there was no hurricane insurance after the storm.
Brown and the congregation raised funds to repair all properties. Trustee Frances Davis was a strong advocate in bringing in community support for hurricane repairs.
The church’s phone number is 386-677-8225. The email address is HistoricNewBethel@gmail.com.
