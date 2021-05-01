First Step Shelter is having its first walkathon from May 22 to May 31. Participants can walk any time from May 22 to May 31 and can walk anywhere: a park, a favorite walking trail, or just walk a mile in their neighborhood.
Registration is $20 for individuals and $75 for teams up to four. An individual donation page will be set up for each participant where they can direct their friends and family to make their donation. The individual goal is $100 or more, and the team goal is $250.00 or more.
All walkers get a First Step Shelter Walkathon T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded to the top three individuals/teams who raise the most money.
This event is sponsored by First Step Shelter board members Joan Campanaro and Mike Panaggio of DME Delivers.
“This will be the shelter’s first event since the pandemic and we believe that folks are ready to get their walking shoes on and support First Step,” said Victoria Fahlberg, First Step Shelter’s executive director.
According to Mayor Derrick Henry, chair of the First Step Shelter board of directors. “The work of First Step Shelter is vitally important to the community and we believe that working together we can reach our goal of raising $20,000 from the walkathon.”
To participate, register at firststepshelter.org. For more information, email Lisa Bricker at lbricker@firststepshelter.org.
