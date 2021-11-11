Flagler museum to highlight artwork of Bettie Eubanks

The African American Cultural Center and Museum of Florida in Flagler County will host a “30-Year Retrospective of Fine Artist, Bettie Eubanks” The exhibit will formally open to the public on Nov. 20 with a “Meet the Artist” reception from 3 to 5 p.m.
The exhibit will remain open to the public Thursdays through Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until Jan. 2. The museum is located at 4422 US Highway 1, North, Palm Coast.
Eubanks says she must paint to tell her story, to express her feelings and to influence the world in her own way. She lives her purpose through art.
Early in her youth, Eubanks was accepted into a program for gifted young artists. It was the beginning of a life filled with art. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Jersey City State University and is also a graduate of the Newark School of Fine Arts.
30 years in art world
During this period, her artistic talent and confidence grew. Best known for her passionate color expressions, Eubanks is inspired by her gardens and the bird life surrounding the wetlands. Her paintings reflect life, nature and joy through color and texture.
Eubanks has been a part of the art world for the past 30 years. She brings together her fine art training and her love of life by creating an emotional awakening and joy for everyone who has the pleasure of viewing her paintings.
“Our days are a constant infusion of information and expression... art provides the unique opportunity to fill our souls with joy and possibility,’’ she said.
Her work fills many homes and is in major collections in the U.S. and Canada, including the headquarters of Sisters Network Inc., the African American Cultural Society, the Newark Museum of Art, Martha’s Vine-yard Hospital, and MD Anderson Hospital.
Visit Eubanks’ online gallery at www.bettieeubanks.com.
For more information, visit aacspalmcoast.org.
