Some parents in Flagler County are outraged after they say their children were racially targeted for underper-forming on standardized tests.
Fourth- and fifth-grade Black students at Bunnell Elementary reportedly were pulled into an assembly on Friday, Aug. 18, and presented with a PowerPoint presentation.
In one part of the presentation students were shown, it pointed out that African Americans underperformed on standardized assessment for the last past three years. Also, 32% of the students are at a Level 3 or higher for ELA/Math, when the percentage should be at least 41%.
At the end of the presentation (https://www.scribd.com/document/666648133/AA-Presentation-pptx-2#), it reads that “each student will be competing against their opponent in both ELA and Math” and that the student with the highest level/or standard score’’ will win a matchup. The students also were allegedly told if they get higher grades, they will receive McDonald’s or Chick-fil-A gift cards as rewards, according to a WESH 2 News report.
One parent said the school never notified parents about the assembly, the news report added.
School district responds
Flagler County Schools Interim Superintendent LaShakia Moore responded Tuesday about the assembly at Bunnell Elementary.
In a statement sent to the Daytona Times, Moore said that she had spoken to Bunnell Elementary Principal Donelle Evensen and said it was clear “there was no malice intended in planning this student outreach.”
In the statement, she said: “I’ve had the opportunity to sit down with Bunnell Elementary Principal Donelle Evensen following an assembly of 4th and 5th-grade students. We have been able to talk about what led to this assembly and steps that were or were not taken before or after it.
“In speaking with Mrs. Evensen, it is clear there was no malice intended in planning this student outreach. However, sometimes, when you try to think “outside the box,” you forget why the box is there.
“While the desire to help this particular subgroup of students is to be commended, how this was done does not meet the expectations we desire among Flagler Schools.
We want our parents and guardians to actively participate in their children’s educational successes. Without informing them of this assembly or of the plans to raise these scores, our parents were not properly engaged.
“I will continue working with Mrs. Evensen and her team to find more appropriate ways to affect change on their campus, even as we continue to investigate this particular issue. I’m also asking anyone in our community who may have questions, please contact Mrs. Evensen at Bunnell Elementary or myself.“That said, from this point forward, all of our schools will engage our parents, no matter what group or subgroup their children may be in, in our continued efforts to raise achievement among all students.’’
