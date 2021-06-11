Flagler principals tapped to fill district roles

Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced that she is recommending to the School Board that Paul Peacock be named Chief of Operational Services and LaShakia Moore be named the Director of Teaching and Learning for Flagler Schools.
Peacock is currently the principal of Indian Trails Middle School, a position he has held for eight years.
“Paul’s operational knowledge is one of the reasons why I believe he’ll be an asset to all our campuses,” Mittelstadt said.
Under her recently approved reorganization plan, Peacock will oversee the following positions: Director of Plant Services, Director of Transportation, Director of Food Services, Director of Cusodial Services, and the Flagler County Youth Center director.
“My years at Indian Trails have been the most rewarding and fulfilling time of my 31 years in public education. I will deeply miss the time spent with the best team of professional educators, students, and families I have ever known. In moving forward, I am honored to have the opportunity to support the mission and vision of Superintendent Mittelstadt and the School Board in my new role. Go, Team Flagler!”
For the past three years, Moore has served as principal of Rymfire Elementary School.
“LaShakia has worked diligently with parents, teachers, staff and students to make RES an inclusive campus for all types of learners. That collaborative spirit will serve her well in this new position,’’ the superintendent said.
Moore previously served as a teacher, academic coach and curriculum specialist.
On making the move, Moore said, “Though I am sad to leave my Rymfire family, I am excited for the opportunity to advocate for all students of Flagler County. I look forward to learning and growing alongside all of our amazing Flagler County educators.”
With these appointments, the search begins for principals at Indian Trails Middle School and Rymfire Elementary School. Part of that process will be taking input from teachers, staff and parents.
