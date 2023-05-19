The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) provides federally subsidized flood insurance to communities that continuously regulate floodplain development.
As a result of Volusia County Government’s ongoing efforts listed in the Floodplain Management Plan Progress Report, residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of the county will continue to receive a 25% discount on their flood insurance policies purchased through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Residents and business owners within a city limit may contact their municipality for flood insurance information.
The Local Mitigation Strategy Committee developed the Countywide Integrated Floodplain Management Plan in 2013 to reduce the potential for personal property losses in flood-prone areas and ensure the lowest possible flood insurance premiums are available to residents. Currently, FEMA’s Community Rating System, which the agency’s NFIP oversees, classifies Volusia County as Class 5.
“As Hurricane Ian demonstrated, just because your property isn’t in a highrisk flood zone doesn’t mean you don’t need flood insurance,” said Emergency Services Director Jim Judge. “Approximately 40% of properties that flood are not in these zones.”
Residents should be aware that most homeowners insurance policies do not
cover flooding; additional flood covthan last year’s holiday.
“Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA –The Auto Club Group.
“Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel. Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, beyond pre-pandemic levels in Florida.”
erage is typically a separate policy. Also, most flood coverage policies take a month to become effective once the policy has been purchased. Don’t wait until a storm is approaching to buy a flood policy, as that event will likely not
be covered.
Volusia County Government’s 2023 Floodplain Management Plan Progress Report has been completed and may be found under the documents tab at https://www.volusia.org/emergency. A copy of the report may also be requested by calling 386-254-1500 or emailing alaustin@volusia.org.
For more information about FEMA’s NFIP, visit https://www.floodsmart.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.