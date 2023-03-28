The Florida NAACP has asked its national leaders to issue a travel advisory warning African Americans to stay away from Florida. If issued, the advisory from the National NAACP would urge the Black community to avoid visiting or moving to Florida.
The Florida State Conference voted unanimously on March 18 to ask the national leadership to issue the travel advisory.
"The recommendation from our Florida State Conference is a clear indication of just how egregious Governor DeSantis' actions are. Any attempt to intentionally erase or misrepresent Black History is a direct attack on the foundation of comprehensive education,’’ said Board of Directors Chairman Leon W. Russell.
“Be clear - Black history is American history. We are proud of our Florida State Conference for meeting this moment with the equal aggression and intention that is a necessary response to these attacks. Any location in America where our history has been erased does not offer us, or our children a bright future."
Florida State Conference Chair Adora Obi Nweze said, "Our question to Governor DeSantis is, 'What sort of future are you fostering for Black Americans throughout Florida while eradicating our historical contributions to this nation?' There is no 'feel good' version of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced or continue to face.
She added, “Slavery, Jim Crow and lynchings followed by ongoing school segregation, mass incarceration, police brutality, housing discrimination, health care disparities, and wage gap are all tough truths to face. Misrepresenting the reality of our history promotes ignorance and apathy."
An NAACP statement issued on March 24 said, “The NAACP will not stand still while our culture is attacked. Our children, indeed, all children, deserve to learn about African American history. Our history is built on commitment, resilience, and overcoming bigotry, racism, and discrimination. If the Governor hasn't learned that by now, we are apt to teach him about the strength our people.’’
Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to the proposed travel advisory by calling it “a joke.’’
"What a joke," he said. "What a joke. Yeah, we'll see how effective that is."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.