Food truck event drives more business to Midtown

The Midtown Food Truck Rally was a hit with vendors, college students and Daytona Beach residents on the evening of Aug. 25.
The event was held on Lincoln Street near the George W. Engram Boulevard intersection and close to Bethune-Cookman University. It was an evening of food, entertainment and socializing.
The event was set to have 10 food trucks but eight were able to make it.
It provided diverse options of food, including loaded potatoes, doughnuts, pastries, barbecued chicken and brisket, Asian cuisine, Caribbean cuisine, jerk chicken, tacos, burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, steak burgers and more.
The rally is the same one that occurs monthly on Magnolia Avenue near the intersection of Beach Street in downtown Daytona.
The event was welcomed by those who attended.
Shykee Farley told the Daytona Times, “It’s great that it is here in our community and that it is here on our side of town so that more people can come out instead of having to go downtown. We need more events over here on our side of town.”
Bethune-Cookman University students like Dooney Mentor, a sophomore from Fort Myers, took advantage of the event and enjoyed the atmosphere.
She stated, “I think it’s cute. It really is nice. It’s something different. It’s another option than the cafeteria, Checkers and Bethune Grille, which is where we students eat at often.”
Vendors pleased
Vendors also enjoyed the food truck rally in Midtown. They came to make a decent buck, but they also enjoyed the people and the atmosphere.
James Leggett owns Side of the Road Jerk Chicken. He was one of two Black-owned businesses at the event. He sold jerk chicken, beef brisket, red beans and rice, macaroni and cheese, and lemonade.
Leggette emphasized, “This is great. They should be doing this at least once a month. It’s in Midtown, which is an underserved area in Daytona Beach. People here deserve to have nice things also. This is also a phenomenal stage for the many culinary artists in Midtown to come and showcase their talents.”
The Fat Boy Gourmet Eats is a local food truck that is gaining popularity around town with its loaded potatoes. The potatoes are loaded with various meats, cheeses and vegetables.
Owner Joshua Wiley said, “We love this. It’s great to see this brought to the inner part of Daytona Beach. There should definitely be more events like this on this side of town for the community and local businesses.”
Could be monthly
City officials often take slack for the lack of events to help businesses in Midtown. The hope is to provide events like the Food Truck Rally and others to help local businesses and the people of the community.
“We’re trying to make a presence here. The same presence that we’re making downtown, we want to have in Midtown. We want to offer this to the students as well as the residents in the neighborhood,” commented Michelle Toliver, Midtown Redevelopment Project manager.
“This is only a start. This is the first time. We want to see what the crowds will be. We want to look at doing it once a month. We want to do it on a regular basis. We also want to bring more food options to this neighborhood. We don’t want to run the brick and mortars out of business, but we want to bring more options in.”
Also, during the food truck rally live music and entertainment was provided by Al and Bridgette Pulliam through their business Creatrix Music Works, which deejays and provides live singing for events, private parties and weddings.
There also were tables out where people could sit down and enjoy their meals while socializing and listening to the live music by the family-friendly deejay.
