The City of Daytona Beach is taking one of its popular events to Midtown.
The Midtown Food Truck Rally is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Lincoln Street between Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and George W. Engram Boulevard.
The event will consist of 10 food trucks and a family friendly deejay playing music.
Residents are invited to come out, get a bite to eat and enjoy the music.
The event is in line with the food truck rally, which is conducted monthly on Magnolia Avenue in downtown Daytona Beach.
