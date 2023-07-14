Former Daytona resident Marvaine Butts Sr. dies

Mr. Marvaine Butts, Sr., 68, of Atlanta died on June 20. He was a longtime Daytona Beach resident.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1954, in Des Moines, Iowa to Willis and Choldine Butts.
The U.S. Army veteran was a bass musician with numerous Bands in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s locally and on traveling tours. He retired from the City of Daytona Beach’s Water and Sewer Department and the Volusia County School System when he relocated to Atlanta, Georgia in June 1999. In Atlanta, he worked and retired from Rotor Rooter and Mr. Plumber.
A “Remembrance Celebration” will be held in Daytona Beach later in July.
Mr. Butts is survived by his wife of 38 years, Audrey E. Charles Butts, Atlanta; his children, Quashawna Whitaker Only (Troy), Atlanta; Leroy “Skeet” Whitaker (Crisy), Daytona Beach; Marlena Butts, Atlanta; Mar’Kia Butts King (Ellis), Nashville, Tenn.; Marvaine M. Butts, Jr., MarKayla Butts, Atlanta; 11 grandchildren; and other relatives.
