Former UCF player killed in double shooting

ORLANDO — Former University of Central Florida (UCF) running back Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by his father Monday night at his home in North Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday with the Orlando Sentinel.
The shooting took place Monday around 9:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Johnson Lake Court in North Jacksonville.
Otis Anderson Sr. was booked into Duval County Jail and charged with first degree murder of his son, Otis Anderson Jr., and first-degree attempted murder of his wife, Denise Anderson, during his initial court appearance Tuesday morning.
According to police, Denise said her husband, Anderson Sr., was bitten by their son’s girlfriend’s dog which subsequently made him upset. All three got into a verbal altercation that quickly escalated, police said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located Anderson Jr. suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Denise Anderson also was suffering from multiple graze wounds. Both were transported to UF Health for treatment.
Anderson Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. His mother was treated and later discharged from the hospital, according to police.
Appearing in front of judge, who found probable cause on the charges, Anderson Sr. was being held without bond and appointed a public defender Tuesday. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 22.
“We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr.,” UCF Athletics wrote in a statement. “He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed.”
Anderson quickly developed into a true utility running back and wide receiver for the Knights. Known for making electric plays once on the field, his 3,708 all-purpose yards rank eighth all-time at U C F.
Whether it was catching passes, running the football or returning punts, Anderson made his presence known. His 27 total touch-downs are eighth in program history.
In high school, he helped lead University Christian to back-to-back Class 2A State Champion- ships in 2015 and 2016. Anderson was named First Team Florida Class 2A All-State following his senior season.
After graduating from UCF with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, Anderson spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft. He was cut from the Rams’ practice squad in September.
