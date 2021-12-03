Four Wildcats make 2021 All-SWAC team

Four Wildcats were named to a 2021 All-SWAC team for their efforts in the 2021 campaign, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced on Nov. 29.
Kemari Averett
The senior tight end was named to the All-SWAC First Team Offense. Averett was a weapon for the Wildcats all season in the passing game. He finished near the top of the SWAC in nearly every offensive category: Averett finished sixth in receptions with 52, fourth in yards with 888, third in touchdowns with 11, seventh in yards per catch with 17.1, and fourth in yards per game with 80.7. Averett also finished in the top ten in points per game – fourth among all those not including kickers.
Untareo Johnson
The senior linebacker was named to the All-SWAC First Team Defense. Johnson led the Wildcats in most defensive categories, where he also finished among SWAC leaders. He finished with the second-most tackles in the conference with 101 – averaging 9.2 per game, the highest mark in the SWAC. He also added 5.5 tackles for loss, two pass break ups, two hurries, and a forced fumble.
Omari Hill-Robinson
The junior cornerback also was named All-SWAC First Team Defense. Hill-Robinson led the Wildcats secondary and finished tied atop the SWAC with five interceptions. He also added eight pass break-ups. Hill-Robinson finished the season with 36 tackles, 25 of them solo, and a fumble recovery.
Darnell Deas
The sophomore was named to the All-SWAC Second Team for Special Teams as a return specialist. The key kick-returner for the Wildcats finished second in the SWAC with an average of 28 yards per return this season. Deas racked up 476 return yards on 17 returns. At South Carolina State, Deas returned four kicks for 142 yards, including a 95-yard return for a touchdown. He also returned a kick 89 yards for a touchdown against Alabama A&M.
The full list of 2021 SWAC Football postseason honorees is available at swac.org.
This story is special to the Daytona Times from B-CU Athletics.
