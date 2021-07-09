Fourth of July program honors McLeod-Bethune

In Daytona Beach, there were several events to commemorate Independence Day, including a veterans ceremony, parade and fireworks display.
The day started off with a Fourth of July veterans ceremony that honored the late retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Hobson McLeod-Bethune.
The ceremony took place near the clock tower at the boardwalk and bandshell behind the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort.
McLeod-Bethune was born in Daytona and graduated from Mainland High School. He spent 28 years in the Marine Corps. He also is the grandson of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, founder of Bethune-Cookman University.
The ceremony was presented by the Marine Corps League Daytona and sponsored by the city of Daytona Beach.
‘Respectable leader’
During the ceremony, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry read a proclamation.
“It is fitting that we would come together on this occasion, the birth of our nation and honor Hobson Bethune,” stated Henry.
“He was a respectable leader. I got to know him personally. I’ll go to Italy next week and celebrate his grandmother’s (Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune) legacy, refer- ring to the unveiling of the Bethune statue.
Guest speakers included Hob- son McLeod-Bethune’s twin brother, Robert McLeod-Bethune, who is also a Marine Corps veteran. Hobson McLeod-Bethune’s wife, Muriel, a former state senator, also spoke.
“I followed my brother into the Marine Corps. I always followed him. One of the biggest things he did while on active duty was start a program to help kids. After retirement, he was the director of PAL, but he didn’t like it. He would rather work with the kids,’’ commented Robert McLeod- Bethune.
“He spent a lot of time coaching kids. He would always help another person without no regard of their position and never judge them. Thank you for celebrating my brother’s life.”
‘A true hero’
Mrs. McLeod-Bethune expressed, “I can’t say enough about my husband. He was always going someplace. He was a true hero. He was big on public service.”
“He spent a lot of time helping others. He would help the little old lady with her groceries or cross the street. He spent a lot of time coaching kids. This is a joyous day for us.”
Those who attended the ceremony were glad to do so and felt it was fitting.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Warrant Officer Pierre Lou- is told the Daytona Times, “It is great to see events like this take place and we hon- or our veterans like Hobson Bethune.”
“These events bring Americans together when we are so divided on so many issues and choosing so many different sides. Times like we all chose to be Americans.”
Volusia County Council- woman Billy Wheeler (District 2) and Daytona Beach City Commissioners Dannette Henry (Zone 5), Paula Reed (Zone 6), Stacy Cantu (Zone 4) and Quanita May (Zone 3) also attended the veterans ceremony.
The ceremony was followed by a short parade on Main Street honoring veterans and first responders. The parade went west from Atlantic Avenue to the base of the Main Street bridge.
It was organized by the Marine Corps League and consisted of 20 military organizations.
Later that night, festivities were capped off with a traditional fireworks display over the Atlantic Ocean near the boardwalk and pier.
