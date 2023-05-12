Fraternity hosts Derby event; names Kappa Man of the Year

On May 6, the Daytona Beach Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity held its first Kappa Derby at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach where member Ambrose Bell serves as the general manager. There were door prizes and Derby games, various photo drops, and a 360-photo booth. A cigar lounge served as a scenic beach backdrop on the outside terrace of the hotel. There were over 200 guests in attendance. Proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for graduating high school students in Volusia County. The emcee for the event was comedian Tight Mike. Live jazz was presented by Sax Therapyst Entertainment. Committee members were Paul Thompson, Brian Rothwell, Bryan Elliott and Deovante Ho HIng. Paul Thompson was recognized as the Kappa Man of the Year. Halvern Johnson serves as the polemarch of the Daytona Beach Alumni Chapter.
