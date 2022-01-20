AARP Tax- Aide Foundation volunteers will be available Feb. 1- April 15 at multiple sites in Flagler County for free tax preparation.
Locations:
- Government Services Building, Bunnell (Tuesdays, Wednesdays)
- Flagler County Public Library, Palm Coast (Thursdays)
- First Baptist Church of Palm Coast (Mondays, Fridays)
- Palm Coast Aquatics Center/Frieda Zamba Pool (Fridays, Saturdays)
- Flagler Beach United Methodist Church (Tuesdays)
All sites are by appointment only. Call 386-313-4048 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For further information, contact Roger Carlson at rogerc1948@gmail.com. He is the AARP Tax-Aide Foundation communications coordinator for Flagler County.
