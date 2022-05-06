The Volusia County Sharks Youth Football & Cheer program is holding a free conditioning camp for kids ages 6 to 14 at the Salvation Army at 1555 LPGA Blvd.
Camp on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. from May 2 to June 30.
For more information, contact coach Brown at 386-233-5724.
