The Derbyshire Community Tennis, Inc. is offering free youth tennis lessons Derbyshire Sports Complex at 849 Derbyshire Road.
Lessons take place on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a six- week period.
Youth 6 years old to 18 years old are eligible to participate.
To register for lessons, call (386) 671-8330 or email letsmovederbyshire@gmail.com
