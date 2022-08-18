Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening followed by a few lingering showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening followed by a few lingering showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.