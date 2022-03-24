From recreation hall to hall of history

Daytona’s Historical Preservation Board votes to renovate center and use it to honor the contributions of local Blacks and women in the military.
A building that for a long time didn’t allow African Americans in it soon could be renovated and honor both them and women.
The Daytona Beach Historical Preservation Board voted 5-1 at its March 15 meeting to renovate and restore the old City Island Recreation Hall at 117 East Orange Ave., which is across the street from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
The building has been closed for over two decades and in decay even longer.
The goal is to renovate the building and put a museum there that honors the historical contributions of Blacks and women particular to World War I and the military. This would be done under the 1943 project.
“We just felt like instead of demolishing the building it would be better to renovated it and share some history, especially some of the history that also occurred right here in our city,” commented Steve Miller.
Ann Ruby added, “We just believe that it should be place that tells a historical and educational legacy.”
Both Ruby and Miller serve on the Historic Preservation Board and co-chair the project.
Honors veterans
The 1943 project honors the men and women who paved the way toward a fully integrated U.S. military. They served in World War II and played a vital role in the desegregation of our armed forces based on race and gender.
The military was fully integrated in 1948 by executive order from President Harry S. Truman.
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was known to have advocated for these integration opportunities by setting up funding to train Black pilots at the Tuskegee Institute and recruiting for the U.S. Army’s Women Army Corps (WAC).
She understood the discrimination inherent in the military and WWII but she knew all races and both genders were needed to win the war.
“That is one of the reasons why we must renovate it. Dr. Bethune fought and was instrumental in getting both women to serve in the military and Black pilots like the Tuskegee Airmen in combat during World War II,’’ Miller emphasized.
“She helped integrate the U.S. Armed Forces with her actions. A lot of that event took place right here in our local community.”
Twenty-thousand women trained for the U.S. Army’s Women’s Auxiliary Army Corp (WAAC or WAC) right here in Daytona Beach.
Miller added, “It is said that these women training here and living here had a $5 million dollar monthly economic impact to the local economy. It saved our economy at the time with the loss of tourism during the war.”
A place to dance, fellowship
In addition, during World War II there were hundreds of men trained at the Halifax Naval Air Station in Daytona.
Miller noted, “It’s also documented that $10 million dollars was put into our local economy by making the airports in Daytona and DeLand accessible to the military. That also benefited our local economy.”
The men and women training in the area went to the recreation hall for dances, parties and other activities. The building was built for their entertainment in 1943 next to the casino, which was on City Island at that time with funds almost exclusively by the Federal Works Administration.
The hope is to have the building showcase and museum showcase a lot more history.
It can also educate people on the 1925 Army War College study that stated Blacks were inferior, incapable of combat and wouldn’t follow the command of other Blacks; the Plessy vs. Ferguson Supreme Court case that upheld racial segregation based on separate but equal facilities and more.
“It’s important that we preserve and tell this history. This could be a place where people can go and learn this stuff,” said Miller.
The next steps in the project will be taking it to the Daytona Beach City Commission, who will discuss the matter at its April 6 regular meeting. The commission makes the decision.
“Our hope is that the commission will see in line with what we see for use of this space. We don’t need more green spaces on City Island. We have enough,” Ruby added.
